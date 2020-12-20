Action sought against sale of drugs in Malirâ€™s rural areas

A group of civil society and political activists of District Malirâ€™s rural areas on Saturday took out a rally and staged a demonstration in the Darsano Chano area against the open sale of narcotics in their localities, accusing the authorities and police of giving a free hand to the drug peddlers.

The rally started from the Darsano Chano mosque and ended at the main chowk with protesters carrying placards and raising slogans.

Social activists, including Tariq Baloch, Hanif Dilmurad and Master Suleman Baloch, while speaking to the protesters, said that the business of narcotics in District Malirâ€™s various rural and coastal areas, including Gadap, Memon Goth, Ibrahim Haidery and Rehri Goth, was on the rise and heroin and other drugs were openly traded, but police were doing nothing to curb the menace.

They said that the open sale of drugs was destroying the health and morale of youths.

Speakers also said that drug addicts were involved in various street crimes, such as cell phone snatchings. They accused the police and district administration of failing to improve law and order and demanded of the police high-ups and other authorities to take notice of the situation.

Speakers also said that because of protests by residents in Dimloti, police had taken action against drug sellers.