KE severs illegal connections

In continuation of its efforts to curb power theft and illegal abstraction of power, the K-Electric (KE) on Friday said it had recently conducted a drive in industrial areas and North Karachi’s adjoining parts, including Laasi Goth, Sukhiya Goth in Gadap and Sabah Cinema areas.

During the drive, hundreds of illegal connections, weighing more than 850 kilogrammes, were removed, said a KE’s press statement.

The drive stretched over five hours, resulted in the discovery of underground and overhead cables which were connected illegally to KE’s Pole-Mounted Transformers (PMTs), said the statement.

The KE spokesperson said: “The power utility reiterates that illegal connections and encroachments around power infrastructure are potential public safety hazards and we have always raised our voice against this menace.”