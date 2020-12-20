close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
Another inmate dies

Lahore

LAHORE : Another inmate of Camp Jail died on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bashir Maseeh.

He was imprisoned in Camp Jail Barrack No. 01 in a murder case in Defence C Police Station in 2019. Reportedly, Bashir felt chest pain on which he was admitted in a hospital but he could not survive.

