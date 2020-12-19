Dacoits snatch Rs10m, kill bank security guard on resistance

MALAKWAL: A security guard was killed while another sustained injuries during a dacoity in front of a bank here on Friday. According to police, two security guards, Ghulam Rasool and Arif, were carrying Rs 10m from the bank’s Mandi Bahauddin Ghalla Mandi Branch to transfer it to Marala Road Branch. In the meantime, two dacoits intercepted them and tried to snatch cash. They opened fire at them on resistance. As a result, Ghulam Rasool died on the spot while Arif sustained injuries. The dacoits also snatched cash and fled. Talking to journalists, DPO Ali Raza told that a police team had been formed to arrest the dacoits.