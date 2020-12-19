Two children die in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A small boy and a minor girl were killed in different incidents in Garhi Habibullah here on Friday.

It was learnt that Mohammad Umar, 4, was playing outside his house in Dara village and fell into a gorge. The local people rushed to the spot in order to rescue him. He was pulled out and taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

In another incident, a girl, 3, the daughter of one Mohammad Basharat, fell into a water tank in Bisian area.

The family members rushed her to a hospital, but she had already died.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Oghi Zainab Ahmad Cheema visited bazaars and fined many traders for not wearing facemasks.