Fascinating talk

A few days back, Noam Chomsky addressed the sixth Yohsin Lecture at Habib Uiversity, Karachi. Chomsky, the prominent linguist, political activist and social critic, talked about the implications of the growing threats of a nuclear war, the environmental crisis and the gradual deterioration of democratic values and democracy. He also added that the Covid-19 pandemic is the fourth existential threat. While talking about America’s initial response to the deadly virus, he said that instead of trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the US blamed China for the spread of the virus. The fact is that even after the virus wreaked havoc in the country, China was able to control the virus, and has now returned back to normal. He also highlighted the fascist policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have badly affected Muslims in India and how the country is losing its secularism. He added that Pakistan hasn’t taken any steps to promote science education.

We need to realise that the path towards a better future lies in working together to make the world a better place.

Ali Aqdas

Lahore