Media urged to play role in stemming coronavirus spread

ABBOTTABAD: A senior official on Thursday asked the media to play a role in educating the public on the protective measures for stemming the coronavirus spread.

Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud said this while talking to the media at a ceremony held at the Commissioner’s House where he administered the oath to the newly elected officials of the All Traders Federation.

He said only three basic precautionary measures should be strictly followed to prevent the Covid-19 spread which include wearing facemasks, washing hands frequently and keeping social distance.

The commissioner appealed to the people to follow these precautionary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from the coronavirus epidemic.

Welcoming and congratulating the newly elected All Traders Federation office-bearers, the Hazara Commissioner said he hoped that they would work hard for the welfare of the business community.

He said he was very happy with the business community of Hazara Division as they fully supported the government in overcoming the sugar crisis while establishing markets.

The senior official said the people of Hazara Division are conscious and following precautionary measures against coronavirus in the bazaars and public transport.

He said over 90,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Hazara Division. “The government aim for conducting maximum coronavirus tests is to find out which areas have the highest Covisd-19 spread rate so that it could be controlled,” he explained.

“We have no problem at the moment. We have quarantine centres, isolation wards and all other medical facilities for coronavirus patients,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman while taking a notice of the road accident at Bandi Maira in Galiyat, in which precious lives were lost, has directed all the district police officers of Hazara region to make special campaign to stop the traffic accidents by checking fitness of vehicles , overloading and taking precautionary steps.