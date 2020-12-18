Police foil attempt to kidnap woman, arrest two suspects

Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a bid to kidnap a woman in Hyderi and arrested two suspected kidnappers.

Police said two men entered a bank, where the woman worked, and the three walked out of the bank. Later, the men grabbed and threw the woman, Tanzila, into a hi-roof van from outside the bank. The bank manager immediately informed the police on helpline 15 and a search operation started.

The police traced the van at Shafiq Morr, recovered the woman, and arrested two suspects. According to Gabol Town SHO Roshan, one of the arrested men, Omair, was Tanzilaâ€™s coaching friend. He had sent a marriage proposal to her a few days ago, but the family had turned it down.

The officer said Omair along with his friend, Yasin, planned the kidnapping. The police took timely took action and foiled the kidnapping bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.

Road accidents

Four people, including a minor boy, were killed in road accidents in the city. A man died after a speedy dumper hit his motorcycle in Korangi. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy where he was identified as 25-year-old Noman, son of Afzal. The driver responsible for the accident was badly beaten by a large number of people at the spot, and they also attempted to set the dumper on fire.

In a similar incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding dumper near the Northern Bypass. He was identified as 40-year-old Shahzad, son of Sarwar. The driver managed to escape following the accident, the SITE Superhighway police said.

Separately, a teenage boy was crushed to death by a vehicle while he was crossing the road near Murtaza Chowrangi in Landhi. The body was transported to a morgue for identification after medico-legal formalities at the JPMC.

Moreover, the Shah Latif police said six-year-old Ayan, son of Aman, was killed while his mother, Gul Bibi, and brother, Rehmat, 15, were injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speedy car in Landhi.

Suicide attempt

A man attempted to commit suicide outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday. According to the Artillery Maidan police, the injured was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

SHO Abdul Ghaffar Sindhu said 40-year-old Omar, son of Babu, was a real estate agent and a resident of Lyariâ€™s Agra Taj Colony. The officer said the man attempted to end his life by slitting his throat over some monetary issue.