NAB also initiates inquiry against Maulana Fazl’s brother

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has initiated an inquiry against Zia-ur- Rehman younger brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), over illegal absorption in Provincial Management Service.

According to NAB KP sources, it was discovered in already undergoing inquiry that Zia Ur Rehman Ex-Commissioner Afghan Commissionerate was illegally absorbed in the Provincial Management Service in complete violation of laws.

As per establishment rules, appointment into Provincial Management Service can only be done after successfully qualifying Provincial Competitive examine. However, Zia Ur Rehman was illegally inducted/ absorbed in 2007 in complete violation of the law. Thus, an inquiry has been ordered by Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB into the matter.

He started working as a division engineer in PTCL before the MMA government in 2002, but in 2007 the then chief minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service. Later on, he was also appointed to other important posts including Commissioner Afghan refugees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the appointment of Zia ur Rehaman in Karachi as Deputy Commissioner had caused controversy in July, this year. The federal government had transferred the services of Zia-ur-Rehman, a Grade 19 officer of the Provincial Management Service, to Sindh on deputation in January 2020, but after much controversy, the federal government transferred Zia-ur-Rehman’s services back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.