PDM against those who plundered people: Marriyum

LAHORE: Former Information minister and PML-N Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the PDM is against those who plundered people.

Talking to the media outside the Judicial Complex here on Wednesday, she said the government looted people by removing flour and sugar from the market. She said Shahbaz Sharif was arrested because he built Metro in Rs 27 billion in Punjab while in Peshawar it was built in Rs 126 billion and soon after its inauguration, people were seen pushing it on its track. Shahbaz was presented in the court over false charges due to the NAB-Niazi nexus. Shahbaz told the court that as chief minister, he spent medical and other expenses out of his own pocket and despite entitlement, he didn’t get salary as chief minister, as MNA and as MPA.

“Shahbaz Sharif's medical report first goes to Imran Khan then he decides to give it to Shahbaz or not,” she said, adding that Shahbaz's medical reports were given to him after a lapse of one month. She revealed that Shahbaz’s lawyer has submitted an application to the court that the government is deliberately delaying forming a medical board. She said the BRT and the government both are functioning with a push. The government is not concerned about inflation and public problems but it is concerned about the PDM and its activities.

She alleged that Kashmir has been given to India, flour and sugar were stolen and unemployment is at its peak because this government is itself a mafia. “One of the ATMs of Imran Khan has looted Rs 122 billion from the LNG sector,” she claimed and said during Nawaz Sharif's tenure, a national narrative was made against terrorism. Nawaz made this country a nuclear power, she said.

She said that today government functionaries are installing plates of their names on the projects started during Nawaz and Shahbaz governments. She said the NAB chairman who used to say that he didn’t see face but see a case was silent on Malam Jabba and Billion Tree Project cases. Those who served the country are in jails today while the government is robbing Rs 20 billion per month. She warned that Imran Khan will have to answer about this looting spree.