3 injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE: Two brothers and their sister were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of their house in Main Bazaar, Taj Bagh, on Wednesday.
Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the three house inmates who were later identified as Ahmed 30, Waqar, 18, and Hira, 25, children of Mushtaq. The injured have been admitted to the Mayo Hospital.