Punjab takes over Disease Surveillance, Response Units

LAHORE: Punjab has formally taken over the Disease Surveillance and Response Units in all 36 districts of the province set up with support of the federal government and the USAID. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid made the formal announcement here on Wednesday in a video link meeting wherein the formal handing over of the units took place.

Present in the meeting were Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan, Ms Julie from USAID, Health Ministers of all provinces, officials of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and key stakeholders. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan and Ms Julie elaborated the utility of the Disease, Surveillance and Response Units.

The Health Minister said, â€œI am extremely grateful to the federal government and the USAID on setting up of these units in all 36 districts of the province. The Disease Surveillance and Response Units shall be extremely helpful in battling the second wave of the Corona Pandemic. These units shall be pivotal for precise data collection from all districts.