Drive-in cinema to be opened tomorrow

Islamabad: With an aim to provide quality entertainment to people during the current COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-in cinema will be opened at the Parade Ground adjacent to the Islamabad Highway tomorrow.
The project was launched by the Capital Development Authority in collaboration with Jazz and Active Media Pakistan. Movies will be premiered from Friday to Sunday at 5:30 pm.