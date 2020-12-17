‘MQM-London’s target killer’ arrested

A man allegedly involved in targeted killings was arrested by Sindh’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a raid carried out near the Askeri Park in Karachi’s Old Sabzi Mandi area on Wednesday.

According to the CTD spokesman, a .30 bore pistol was found on the arrested suspect, identified as Adnan Marwari alias AD Danish. He said the suspect was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and had been the in-charge of the party’s “death squad in Lyari’s Sector-29”.

As per an investigation, the CTD spokesman said the man was involved in over 27 cases of targeted killings, including murders of Sunni Tehrikh workers. He said the suspect’s associates who were involved with him in crimes were party sector in-charge Asif Siddiqi, sector member Pervez, UC in-charge Nadeem Khan, sector in-charge Nasir Khan, party in-charge Faisal Mallah, sector member Ameen alias one-two-five, committee in-charge Munir Tabitta and Shah Alam. He said several FIRs had been lodged against the arrested suspect at different police stations in Karachi, including Nabi Bux, Kharadar, Eidgah, and Garden police stations.

Smuggling bid foiled

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid from Karachi to the United Kingdom. The ANF Korangi police raided the QICT Port Qasim on a tip-off and found 2.5 kilogrammes of heroin concealed in a container. A suspect, namely Gul Khan, was arrested by the police. ANF Joint Director Abid Zulfiqar said the seized drugs were being smuggled to the UK.

'Drug peddler' held

The ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal police conducted a raid in Saeedabad and arrested an alleged drug peddler, Tanvir Ahmed. The ANF's joint director claimed to have recovered 120gms of heroin, 70gms of weed and 70gms of crystal meth. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.