Two Pak troops martyred at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two Pak soldiers were martyred while Indian troops suffered heavy losses in men and material in exchange of firing in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along the LoC. Pak troops responded befittingly, inflicting heavy losses in men and material on Indian troops. Naik Shahjahan, 35, and Sepoy Hameed, 21, were martyred while fighting valiantly.