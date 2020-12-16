2 of 5 Sindh Educational Boards chairmen appointed

KARACHI: Following the clearance of intelligence agencies, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of two of the five Sindh Educational Boards chairmen, while one nominated Board chairman has been appointed as vice chancellor.

The appointment of two board chairmen was stopped due to lack of clearance from intelligence agencies. Prof Sharaf Ali Shah has been appointed as chairman, Secondary Board Karachi, and Prof Dr Syeduddin has been appointed as chairman, Intermediate Board Karachi. The appointment of chairmen to Sindh Education Boards was being delayed for over a year, but Additional Chief Secretary Boards Department and Universities Alumuddin Blue took special interest in the matter. Based on the reports of two agencies, a summary was sent to the chief minister in which he was asked to confirm various boards chairmen through IB, ISI and Special Brach in a letter dated July 28. Due to non-receipt of clearance from an institution, the appointment of Prof Arshad Azmi, the nominated chairman of the Sindh Technical Board, and Naseem Ahmed Memon, the nominated chairman of Larkana Board, has been stopped. The nominated Chairman, Bhai Khan Shar, has been appointed as vice chancellor of the Jamshoro Arts and Design University.