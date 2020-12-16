Cabinet okays Lt Gen Satti as new NDMA chief

Islamabad: The federal cabinet on Tuesday appointed Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the cabinet meeting.

It discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Lt Gen Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019. The Cabinet Division had recommended three names – Akhtar Nawaz, Captain (retd) Sher Alam Mehsud, and Nadeem Arshad Kiyani – for the post.

Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti, who is currently serving as the vice chief of General Staff at GHQ (Frontier Force), was promoted to the rank of Lt Gen in November.

In 2019, he was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the President of Pakistan. He originally hails from Thoon, Kotli Sattian, district Rawalpindi.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of members of the Public-Private Partnership Authority board and re-organisation of the EOBI board of trustees.

Pakistan would appoint community welfare attaches in its missions abroad, the meeting decided.