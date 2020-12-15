900 police recruits pass out in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Around 900 police recruits passed out here on Monday after undergoing three months of training.

They were imparted training by the Tochi Scouts, a paramilitary wing of the army, in Miranshah, the headquarters of the North Waziristan tribal district. General Officer Commanding 7-Division, Major-General Shakirullah, was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief guest later gave away shields and commendation certificates to the recruits, who had performed well during the training.

District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan and others also attended the ceremony as well. The DPO said that the North Waziristan police had now become a professional force, capable of meeting any challenges in the district.