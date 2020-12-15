5 Nowshera schools shut as 54 more test positive

NOWSHERA: Another 54 persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Nowshera that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,465, officials said on Monday.

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities locked down five more educational institutions. These included Government Girls High School Kanakhel, Government Girls High School Kanakhel (Boys), Government Girls High School Misri Banda, Government Girls High School Jabba and Government Higher Secondary School Kheshgi Payan.

Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman

Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with each passing day as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

They said that 54 more suspected patients reported positive for the Covid-19 in a day, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1465 in the district. The officials said that active cases of coronavirus were 197 while two patients recovered from the infection on Monday.

Of them, 15 patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.The officials added that now dozens of patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.They warned the traders and shopkeepers to follow SOPs in letter and spirit or else a stern action would be taken against them.