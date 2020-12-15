Minor boy found hanged a week after going missing

The Sharifabad police on Monday found the body of a boy who had gone missing when he had been playing around his house in Moosa Colony on December 9.

According to the police, the body was found near Zainab Square in FC Area. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 10-year-old Salman, son of Azam.

The family accused the Gulberg police of using delaying tactics, saying that they registered a case on December 13.

The police said they were trying to obtain CCTV footage from the cameras installed in surroundings where the kidnapping took place. The boy was apparently tortured and was then hanged to death.

The police said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain either he was subjected to rape or not. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard. The family appealed to the police high-ups to transfer the investigation of the case to an honest police officer.