Russia stages second launch of new rocket

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday conducted a second launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket -- the first developed after the fall of the Soviet Union -- nearly six years after its maiden voyage. Space agency Roscosmos announced that the next-generation Angara-A5 rocket had been successfully launched with a mock payload from Plesetsk in northern Russia at 0550 GMT.