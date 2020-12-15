close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
AFP
December 15, 2020

Russia stages second launch of new rocket

World

AFP
December 15, 2020

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday conducted a second launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket -- the first developed after the fall of the Soviet Union -- nearly six years after its maiden voyage. Space agency Roscosmos announced that the next-generation Angara-A5 rocket had been successfully launched with a mock payload from Plesetsk in northern Russia at 0550 GMT.

