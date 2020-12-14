Christmas preparations start in twin cities

Rawalpindi: As Christmas is fast approaching, traditional preparations are at their peak in twin cities to celebrate the event in a delightful manner as different programmes are also being organised in this regard.

The youth are also composing songs that would be sung on Christmas especially during the evening.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including bauble, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel, and balloons made from glass, metal, wood, and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations for the Christian community which is celebrated with great zeal and fervour.

Talking to this agency here on Sunday, people belonging to the Christian community including Amir Younas Masih, Patirs Younas, Matthew W. Joseph, John Pervez, Pitras Sadiq along others said that their preparations were on peak adding that they have purchased clothes, shoes and other stuff for their children and themselves, besides homes, are also being decorated to welcome guests on Christmas.

Amir Masih said that although his family had started preparations since the start of December, he said that Christmas would be celebrated in a delightful manner.

He said Christmas will bring faces glowing with happiness as people will come together, feast, pray, with each other, and enjoy the moments which will be sacred and blessed.

John said that he has purchased clothes, balloons, chocolates and other things which would be given to his friends on Christmas, adding that exchange of gifts gives him immense pleasure, besides strengthening mutual ties and promoting love.