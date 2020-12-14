Man shot dead in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Maday Baba area in Yakh Kohi village in Takhtbhai tehsil on Sunday.

Widow of the slain man identified as Alif Khan told the police that her husband was standing outside his home when unknown assailants opened fire on him in Maday Baba area in Yakh Kohi village.

As a result, he died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered the case and started investigation.