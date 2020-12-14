close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

Man shot dead in Takhtbhai

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

TAKHTBHAI: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Maday Baba area in Yakh Kohi village in Takhtbhai tehsil on Sunday.

Widow of the slain man identified as Alif Khan told the police that her husband was standing outside his home when unknown assailants opened fire on him in Maday Baba area in Yakh Kohi village.

As a result, he died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Peshawar