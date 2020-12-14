Four die in traffic accidents, three in other mishaps

Four people lost their lives and three others were injured in road traffic accidents in parts of the metropolis on Sunday. A passenger bus overturned near the Quaidabad area in Landhi and, as a result, an elderly man died at the scene while three other passengers were injured.

Following the accident, ambulances reached the scene and transported the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Rehman Gul, son of Badshah Khan, while the injured were Mujahid Khan, Shahrukh and Babar.

Police said the bus driver had escaped following the accident and that a case had been registered. Separately, seven-year-old Nabeel, son of Zahoor, died in Khuda Ki Basti, said the Surjani Town police.

The police said the deceased was a resident of the same area and was ran over by a speedy vehicle. A case has been registered. Similarly, 51-year-old Tariq Ali, son of Mir Ali, died in a road accident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said the Aziz Bhatti police.

His body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was a passer-by and he was killed by an unknown vehicle. Meanwhile, another passer-by, who is yet to be identified, died when a speedy vehicle ran him over on Superhighway, said the Sacchal police. His body was shifted to a morgue.

Mishaps

Three people lost their lives in mishaps that occurred in parts of the city. A labourer died after he fell off a residential building located near the Ghazi Goth, said the Sacchal police. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 23-year-old Abdullah, son of Nasirullah. He was a resident of the same locality and was working at the building, the police said.

Separately, a young man, who could not be identified died immediately, died

after falling off a poll in the SITE area. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later shifted to the hospital’s morgue.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Bakhtiar, son of Yawar, died after falling into a well in Rahim Shah Colony, said the Mominabad police. The police said the deceased was a resident of the same area and accidentally fell into the well and died. His body was taken to the ASH for an autopsy and later was handed over to the family for burial.