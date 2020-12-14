PDM to march on Islamabad with ‘resignations in hand’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday declared “Islamabad, we are coming” and announced a long march to the federal capital in “late January or early February” with opposition lawmakers’ resignations in hand, as it flexed its muscles at its sixth and final power show.

Drawing a massive crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan, the true number of which was of continuous debate between government and opposition quarters throughout the evening, the 11-party anti-government alliance’s leadership—Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman delivered fiery speeches one after another, during which they each took turns launching scathing criticism on the government’s policies, in particular, its handling of the economy.

The PML-N-hosted event also saw Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal, who spoke of Balochistan’s rights and Qaumi Watan Party’s (QWP) Aftab Sherpao who said the country’s domestic and foreign policies “had failed” and decried the inflation.

At the rally, which was being held in chilly 12C temperatures, the PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman announced that the opposition would march on Islamabad in “late January or early February”, without providing a concrete date.

He also said the opposition would get to Islamabad with “resignations in hand” and would give their lives in “ending the government”. After Maulana Fazl spoke, Nawaz Sharif was expected to speak via video link.

Before the JUI-F chief’s speech, Maryam and Bilawal delivered fiery speeches. Maryam thanked the people of Lahore and urged them to wear masks because she said she cares for their health. She also heaped scorn on the government for challenging the opposition to fill the venue. She said not only was the venue full but there was not room anymore and many were outside on the streets and a nearby bridge.

She criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and mimicked him for saying “I won’t give an NRO” repeatedly. “He is now asking the PDM and Nawaz Sharif for an NRO. Tell me Lahorites, will you give Imran Khan and NRO? Remember this Imran Khan. Remember this Taabedaar (servile),” she said to cheers and music, pausing to bask in chants. “We won’t give you an NRO.” She also said a “more deadly disease” than Covid-19 is “Covid-18 ‘Taabedaar’ Khan Imran Khan”. “Because of Covid-18, Pakistan’s progress, wheat, gas, sugar and electricity have been quarantined, as have medicines and salaries.”

She also played several video clips of the Prime Minister praising Nawaz Sharif on several occasions in the past and also footage of Khan making promises about jobs and housing, which she said he “failed to fulfil”. Following Maryam, the PPP chairman took the stage and criticised the “undeserving, illegitimate and incompetent” government, which only has “threats and abuses in their heart” with “no wisdom and knowledge of history”. “When have we feared dictators? We have burnt our boats,” he said.

He added that when the public shows support like this for any movement, the “chains of oppression are broken”. “With this kind of support we are able beginning to see the destination. Your victory is near. Insha’Allah this puppet and selected government is going to be sent home,” he added, saying while the present is dark, Pakistan’s future is bright.

He also referred to the Punjab chief minister, referring to him as a “joke that is being pulled with Punjab”. “We don’t accept the puppet or the puppet’s puppet.”

He criticised the rulers who “cannot hear the truth”. “The opposition leader is in jail. The former opposition leader (Khurshid Shah) is in jail. This is Lahore’s demand and Karachi’s demand. Free them, Free Shahbaz Sharif and Khurshid Shah.”

He said: “The time for dialog is over. Now there will be a long march! Islamabad we are coming! When we reach Islamabad, we will snatch the resignation from the undeserving Prime Minister. We are united and we will chase out the ‘puppet’.”

Earlier, government ministers made light of the number of people that converged on the venue. In a conversation with Geo News, information minister Shibli Faraz said the rally “is just like the weather: cold”. Terming the gathering a “disaster”, he said it was apparent from the footage that the PDM was unable to gather more than “10- to 15,000 people”. He also said PDM and Maryam had been “rejected by Lahore” and said the opposition they are trying to portray a “personal war into a national struggle”. “This is a personal war. This is Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman’s own war. For this, the public will not be used,” he told Geo News.

He also urged attendees to quarantine themselves after they got home and said 11 political parties were posing a “serious threat” to the lives of the general public amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The opposition does not have any agenda behind the public meeting, due to which, they were facing utter defeat in their aimless mission, he added. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar meanwhile, said the opposition leaders’ rallies “have no agenda but to get their corruption case files closed”. He also said unfortunately, 11 opposition parties had made coronavirus their “partner”, and they were becoming the cause of rapid spread of the virus.

He warned that lawbreakers would face legal proceedings. “Action would be taken according to the law over the public meeting,” he said. “Defeat was, and will always be the faith and destiny of the PDM,” he added.

Buzdar’s aide on information Firdous Awan meanwhile said the park is 150 acres, but their arrangement “only spans five acres and 10,000 chairs”. “I want to congratulate the people of Lahore for instilling their faith in the leadership of ‘messiah’ Imran Khan.”

“For the past several weeks we’ve been hearing rally, rally, rally. For the first time in history that a government has not prevented such a thing. There were no barricades, no police etc. No harassment. And even then they were unable to fill their classroom.”