Sun Dec 13, 2020
December 13, 2020

Old rivalry claims two more lives

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two more people became victims to an old blood feud between two families of Kaga Wala village here on Saturday.

An official said Zulfiqar and Usman of Gujarano group were killed and their relative Amjad and a passer-by were injured when their rivals opened fire on their car on Kotla Mohsin Khan.

Police lodged a case against Tasbihullah, Sanaullah and Zahidullah of Muliano group.

The enmity between the two families has claimed several lives over the last many years. The brandishing of arms by the two parties continuously spread terror in the area.

