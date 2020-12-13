Rangers solve murder mystery, arrest five suspects

The paramilitary Rangers have claimed solving a murder mystery by arresting five men on murder and other charges.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said on Saturday soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in an area on the outskirts of the city and apprehended five men, identified as Wali Khan, Khalique Daad, Muhammad Ismail, Haji Muhammad Akram and Jumma Khan.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects admitted that on October 2, 2020, they had murdered Khair Muhammad at a plastic godown near Malik Chowk, Mominabad. Then, they moved the body to a Gulshan-e-Ghazi graveyard in a Suzuki van, and burnt it in order to hide the victimâ€™s identity.

The arrests of the suspects were made when the record of their calls and locations was traced.

Later, police recovered the body and took it to hospital for a postmortem examination. During the process, the deceased was identified as Khair Muhammad, a resident of Ittehad Town, and an FIR was lodged at the Ittehad Town Police Station.