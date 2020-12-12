Cop killed, two drown

SUKKUR: Bodies of a drowned mother and son were recovered in Khairpur, while a cop was shot dead in Shikarpur on Friday. Reports said the bodies of a drowned woman and her seven-year-old son were recovered from the Muhabat Canal near Shah Abdul Latif University Police Station in Khairpur after locals found the woman’s body floating on the surface. The witnesses immediately informed the police, and along with the local divers, the police recovered both the bodies from the canal and shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Khairpur, for autopsy.

The bodies were identified as that of Shazia, w/o Junaid Rajput, and her son Arsalan. The police have handed the bodies over to the family. SSP Khairpur Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said an investigation was underway to find out whether it was a case of suicide or murders. However, the father and husband of the deceased in their statements told the police that the woman was mentally unstable and was under treatment. Meanwhile, a policeman was shot dead in Shikarpur over an alleged relationship with an unknown woman. Reports said on Friday in Shikarpur, a cop Abdul Hameed Sanjrani was shot dead by five unidentified accused. The Shikarpur Police said raids were underway to arrest the killers.