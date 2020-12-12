close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

4 researchers of BU listed as world’s top scientists

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

Islamabad : Four Bahria University Researchers have made it to the prestigious list of World's top scientists compiled by Stanford University – USA across various disciplines.

Prof. Dr. M. Ramzan and Dr. Rizwan ul Haq have been recognised for their research contribution in the field of Applied Mathematics whereas Dr. Awais Ahmad and Imran Memon have been recognized for their research endeavours in the domain of Computer Science. These researchers have been ranked for their research publications citations for 2019 and their lifetime contribution to their respective fields of research.

The efforts, hard work, and commitment of these researchers for furthering Science through high-quality research has duly been recognised in an independent study conducted by Stanford University, USA and published in the prestigious journal of PLOS Biology where they have been listed amongst the Top 2 percent Scientists of the world.

