A two topic motivating competition

Islamabad: The Floral Art society (FAS) Mongolia chapter (Islamabad and Rawalpindi) held a Virtual Competition in which members were given two interesting topics: ‘Interlacing Nature’ which involved the weaving of natural plant material and ‘Trash to treasure’ in which waste material was used, recycling it into eye-catching exhibits. Over forty members took part in the competition and sent their entries through photographs taken from different angles.

The judging and critique was done by Farida Kalim, a floral artist of international repute, a qualified judge and demonstrator. She has also served as the National chairperson. It was a great learning exercise for each of the members as all aspects of floral art were discussed in detail, pointing out the pros and cons of this art work which not only involves the use of plant material but other ones as well.