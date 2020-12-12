Traffic police inspect corona SOPs at BRT stations

PESHAWAR: Traffic police Friday visited BRT stations and inspected the use of safety masks and sanitization services in the wake of present spike in coronavirus cases in the provincial capital.

The traffic police team led by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat met with BRT’s authorities and directed to ensure wearing of masks by each commuter and display posters for awareness against coronavirus, highlighting the safety measures to prevent further spread of pandemic.

Abbas Marwat said that traffic issues inside the city have been resolved after completion of BRT service. He said that the BRT has facilitated commuters to enjoy safe travelling across the district.

He said that traffic police was using modern technologies to enhance its performance and facilitate people on roads, adding that launch of traffic police FM radio station was playing important role about traffic rules and safety measures on roads to save precious lives and avoid accidents.