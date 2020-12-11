Release of detained govt employees demanded

MIRANSHAH: All Employees Coordination Council, North Waziristan chapter, on Thursday asked the authorities to release all the government employees arrested for inter-tribal disputes in the district recently.

In a meeting held here with AECC president Malik Jalaluddin in the chair, the participants urged the authorities to set free the detained government employees as they had nothing to do with the tribal disputes. The meeting expressed anguish over the arrest of schoolteacher Mansoob Ali Khan and vaccinator Ihsanullah and asked the administration to release them forthwith.

Malik Jalal said that these two government employees were arrested in connection with a land dispute going on between the Khadikhel and Machikhel tribes while they had no role in the said issue.

He termed it an injustice with the government employees and demanded their immediate release.