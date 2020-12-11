Free health facilities to all in KP from next month: Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Khan Bangsh on Thursday said that all the citizens of the provinces would avail free-of-cost health services under Sehat-Plus Card from January 2021.

Addressing a press conference in connection with the International Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed on December 12, he said that access to basic health services was right of every citizen and the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahamood Khan was taking pragmatic measures in this regard.

He said that education and health sectors were the priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government and several steps had been taken so far to ensure free of cost basic health services to every person of the country.

In the first phase, the government provided Sehat Insaf Card to all citizens, especially deserving and destitute people, he said, adding that in the 2nd phase, the facility would be extended to newly-merged tribal districts.

He said that the KP government had taken unprecedented steps in the health sector and become the first province where free-of-cost health services were being provided to all citizens.

He said the government was also working on reform to bring about improvement in primary health services and urged the public health association to support the government in this regard.

MPA Rabia Basri, Dr Sheraz and Dr Saima Abid of Public Health Association were also present on the occasion.