Gates, Imran discuss battle against polio, coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic while stimulating economic growth in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the conversation on Thursday, Prime Minister Khan underscored the government’s commitment to combating the second wave of coronavirus through coordinated efforts and smart lockdowns. The two sides exchanged views on the Covid-19 situation and polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s policy to control and mitigate the deleterious impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on health and economy. He acknowledged the Gates Foundation’s continued support of the Ehsaas Programme, which would help the most vulnerable segments of Pakistan’s population benefit from its expertise in health, nutrition and financial inclusion.

Khan commended the Gates Foundation’s strong advocacy for the provision of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines to all developing countries. He reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of the government.

Thanking the Gates Foundation for its critical support in building Pakistan’s emergency management capacity for polio eradication, the Prime Minister highlighted that anti-polio campaigns are being intensified across the country.

On the occasion, Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic while stimulating economic growth. Imran Khan and Bill Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of eradicating polio and combating the Covid-19 pandemic.