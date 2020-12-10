Resignations to be considered if handed over to speakers, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the government was not intimidated by the threat of resignations by opposition parties.

The opposition was trying in vain to fool the people as they themselves knew that their protests and resignations politics could not end the government. He said resignations would be considered only when same were handed over to the speakers of the assemblies.

He was addressing an event in connection with the violence on women and other issues organised by Women Protection Authority Punjab at a hotel. The governor said that if the opposition was serious then why these people did not submit their resignations to the Speaker.

They were making such moves to destabilise the government and create chaos in the country. He said the government did not believe in politics of confrontation and suggested the opposition to avoid politics of chaos and let the country move forward.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the government would not put any obstacle to the rallies of the opposition; however, the law would definitely come into action if anyone violated it. There would be no compromise on the supremacy of law and order, he added.

He said the PTI government had been taking steps for the empowerment and prosperity of women as they were being given due representation in every initiative, including the Ehsaas Programme.

He said that the government would ensure full implementation of laws for the elimination of all crimes, including sexual violence against women and the perpetrators of violence against women could not be forgiven.

Those involved in crimes like throwing acid on women were also terrorists and such elements did not deserve any forgiveness. The empowerment of women was necessary for making Pakistan strong, he added.