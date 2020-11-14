Illegal structures demolished, sealed

LAHORE: A grand demolition and sealing operation has been carried out by LDA at various localities here Friday.

The operation was carried out at Jubilee Town, LDA Avenue-I, Raiwind Road, Rohi Naala and TIP Society by the Directorate of Town Planning Zone-V along with LDA Enforcement Wing and Police Force. During the operation, an illegal commercial market having 20 shops had been sealed, an illegal conversion at residential building at Plot No 226 Block-C LDA Avenue-I had been partially demolished, a workshop was sealed due to illegal conversion at 541 Block-A Jubilee Town, 16 residential buildings at TIP Society were sealed for non-approval of building plans; three illegal commercial shops at Main Raiwind Road had been completely demolished, an illegal commercial building was partially demolished and first floor also partially demolished through hammering along with removal of shuttering at Mian Chowk, Jubilee Town.

Meanwhile, on the direction by LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Town Planning Wing Zone III staff carried out an operation against defaulters in Faisal Town. The LDA staff sealed seven buildings, which were being used for business purposes, on account of non-payment of Rs10 million commercialisation fee.