Woman shot by husband dies two days later at hospital

A woman who was shot allegedly by her husband a couple of days ago died during treatment at hospital on Friday. According to the Shah Latif police, Fatima was injured by her husband at their house in the Shah Latif locality. The police said her husband, namely Rizwan, also killed an 18-year-old son, Waqas, and later ended his life.

The woman was under treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where she succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Friday. The police said Rizwan was associated with the construction business and had married twice. The police said their son was working with a non-governmental organisation and that the incident occurred apparently over a family dispute.

Firing incidents

Two people were injured in incidents of firing in parts of the city. Eight-year-old Yasin was wounded in Landhi. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Police said a stray bullet hit and injured the boy and that an investigation was underway.

Separately, 26-year-old Shahrukh was injured near the Owais Shaheed Park in Manzur Colony. According to the Baloch Colony police, the injured was rushed to the JPMC for medical treatment. The police said unidentified persons shot at the man but the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.