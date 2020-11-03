Five al-Qaeda terrorists arrested

LAHORE: Five important members of al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) network have been arrested by CTD Punjab and ISI CTW in a joint IBO in the limits of Goth Mazari, Tehsil Rojhan District Rajanpur.

A joint team had been gathering intelligence about the network for the last several months. The network was shifting from Balochistan to Rajanpur. They were also planning to launch terrorist attacks on vital installations in South Punjab. When the info was ripe, an IBO was conducted.

Recoveries from them include suicide jackets, hand grenades, Kalashnikov, rifles, pistols and ammunition. The terrorists have been identified as Ejaz Ali Khan alias Waqas, Saghir Ehtesham, Jabir Ehtasham, Anwer Khan alias Mufti Abdullah and Kamran Zahid alias Asad. Investigation has been launched. Important disclosures are expected regarding AQIS network in Pakistan.