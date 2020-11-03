Uniform education system for all public, private schools, seminaries: PML-N falls apart over anti-army narrative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed that the corruption of opposition leaders and statement of former National Assembly speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq against the national security should be highlighted forcefully at grassroot level.



He was chairing a meeting of spokespersons here which reviewed the future strategy towards politico-economic situation of the country and the opposition rallies, it was reported.

Quoting sources, reports said Ayaz Sadiq’s statement was discussed in detail. Imran directed that the negative statement of Ayaz Sadiq be highlighted in a forceful way at the public level. He said the people of Pakistan loved their army.

He said the PML-N was also divided over its anti-army narrative adding that the government’s narrative and actions should be effectively highlighted. The prime minister also directed that public welfare projects be accelerated.

He said the only aim of the opposition was to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). “The interests of the opposition and Pakistan are different,” he said, adding that the corruption of the opposition should be exposed to the public as much as possible.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting on uniform curriculum, the prime minister said eliminating the class divide in the field of education was the government’s top priority. “A uniform education system is not only a requirement of modern times, but also the basic right of every child,” he said.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab Education Minister Murad Rass, Punjab Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Tarakai, Parliamentary Secretary Federal Ministry of Education Wajiha Ikram and senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister was also briefed about the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad, and upgradation of educational institutions.

Imran said the new generation should be fully aware of the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Sunnah, because ‘the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is our role model and his Sunnah is a beacon for us’.

He emphasised that the ‘National Education Policy’ would improve the quality of education and provide equal opportunities to empower all sections of the society. “The success of this system depends on the selection of teaching staff and capacity building. Thanks to the new policy, it will be possible to get quality education in Pakistan. A uniform education system will set an example for other countries in the region,” he noted.

In order to promote Islamic teachings, the meeting was informed that Islamic Studies would be taught as a separate subject in the curriculum from first to twelfth grade. A separate subject called ‘Religious Teachings’ has been introduced for students belonging to minorities, which will be taught from the first grade.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood informed the meeting that the aim of introducing a uniform curriculum at the national level was to highlight analytical and creative abilities in students.

The forum was told that the system was aimed at inculcating in students the golden principles of truthfulness, honesty, tolerance, respect, mutual understanding, environmental awareness, democracy, human rights, sustainable development and personal protection, as well as highlighting curriculum and Pakistan.

In a uniform education system, special attention is paid to the character-building of students. The meeting was informed that the curriculum had been formulated keeping in view the goals of sustainable development and it would be applicable to all public and private schools and seminaries (religious schools) in the country.

The meeting was informed that the focus of uniform curriculum was to equip the students with education as per the requirements of the day. In this regard, the consultation process with all the partners has been completed.