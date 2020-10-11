Army has vital role in democracy, economy and stability: Sh Rashid

News Desk : LAHORE: The Railways Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, has said Pakistan armed forces have an important role to play in maintaining the country’s sovereignty. Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said there was an ongoing conspiracy against the Army and foreign powers wanted to destabilise Pakistan.

“Pakistan Army has a vital role to play in country's democracy, economy and stability,” Sh Rashid added. To a question, he responded: “The Pakistan Army stands behind the civilian government so that no man can take out WikiLeaks, Dawnleaks or any other leaks.” He said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a “befitting” reply to the opposition in his Friday's speech at the Insaf Lawyer's Forum convention.

He noted that PM Imran has categorically ruled out giving any NRO to the opposition leaders. He said foreign powers were busy in conspiring against Pakistan's armed forces whereas a foreign magazine had termed India responsible for spreading terrorism. Without naming the opposition parties, he said, “those stepping out against the Pakistan Army are actually fulfilling the agenda of enemies.” About the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo, he said it’s been a year that Nawaz Sharif went to London on the pretext of sickness, but he fooled the whole nation and the world by not visiting any hospital for treatment eversince.

The federal minister warned that the Pakistan People’s Party would gain nothing and even lose Sindh if its parliamentarians tendered resignations en masse from assemblies.

He said Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman with nine seats currently would gain nothing, but would instead face a tough situation this time. He regretted that the JUI-F chief was playing the 'religion card'. Making yet another forecast, the minister declared the period from Dec 31 to Feb 20 'to be important'. He said that Nawaz and Zardari have no role in politics anymore, adding that Maryam and Nawaz had already been disqualified.

He warned the opposition to avoid the politics of agitation. The minister claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the platform on which Opposition parties have gathered to oust the government, is moving towards the “politics of violence”. Sh Rashid said: “There may be [a] crackdown, there may be an increase in corona cases, there may be incidents of terrorism.” About rumours of the arrest of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Sh Rashid refused any knowledge about it.

The minister added that the police should investigate the treason cases against the PML-N leaders, and may release those 'not guilty'.

The minister reiterated that PM Imran Khan did not have any knowledge about the sedition case against PML-N leaders, saying that "it happened at a very lower level”.

Before the press talk, Sheikh Rashid presided over the weekly meeting at Railway Headquarters, which discussed outsourcing of trains, the tender procedure for coaches and wagons rolling stock, railway yard security and other issues.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Railway Board Habibur Rehman Gilani, IG Railway Police Arif Nawaz, CEO Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon and other officers.