Regular screening advocated for breast cancer prevention

By Our correspondent

Islamabad Early detection and early diagnosis are imperative for the prevention of breast cancer with 98 per cent recovery rates at the early detection stage and 27 per cent in advanced stage of the disease, says Dr Ayesha Isani Majeed, head of the radiology department at Pakistan Institute for Medical Sciences. “Yearly mammograms for women over 40 and breast self-examinations, as well as healthy lifestyle, nutritious food and exercise can help bring down the cancer incidence,” she told a session on breast cancer awareness for the employees of Islamabad Serena Hotel and Serena Business Complex. The event was part of a series of multiplatform initiatives by Serena Hotels to mark ‘Pinktober’, including the pink lighting at its countrywide units. Serena has also joined hands with the “Be aware Be Safe” breast cancer awareness campaign launched by First Lady Mrs Arif Alvi and is disseminating informational material to stakeholders at its properties and on its digital platforms. Dr Ayesha, who is also the national health services ministry’s spokesperson for breast cancer programme, said Pakistan recorded 34,000 new breast cancer cases every year and the number was expected to double by 2040. She said in Islamabad alone, one in eight women screened were found to be suffering from breast cancer. “With 1.3 million cases being reported worldwide daily, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in women. Pakistan has the highest prevalence of breast cancer in Asia, with one in nine women expected to be diagnosed with the disease at some point,” she said. Dr Ayesha said the Federal Breast Cancer Screening Centre at PIMS was the first public sector facility in Islamabad offering initial screening and detection, biopsy, ultrasound and mammography to patients under one ceiling and was built to facilitate the growing demand of patients especially those unable to afford the costs of private hospital