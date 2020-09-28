Water being discharged from main dams to meet late Kharif needs

LAHORE: Outflows from both Tarbela and Mangla dams have outpaced inflows in order to meet irrigation requirements of late Kharif and early Rabi seasons. Hence, the water level of both major reservoirs started to deplete. The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages recorded Sunday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 80700 cusecs and Outflows 85000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11000 cusecs and Outflows 11000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 13700 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 30900 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 100500 cusecs and Outflows 93000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 95800 cusecs and Outflows 98000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 104000 cusecs and Outflows 84600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 32400 cusecs and Outflows 16100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 90100 cusecs and Outflows 68500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 64400 cusecs and Outflows 19300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 59700 cusecs and Outflows 57600 cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1548.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Sunday 5.889 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1232.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 6.623 MAF.