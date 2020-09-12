NAB team to probe sugar subsidy scandal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday constituted a combined investigation team (CIT) to investigate over Rs29 billion sugar subsidy scandal.



Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi will head the CIT and submit monthly review reports to Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, and DG Operations NAB Syed Zahir Shah. The report would be jointly reviewed at the NAB headquarters.

The decision to constitute the CIT was taken in a meeting chaired by Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Syed Zahir Shah, DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the Sugar Commission report in detail and constituted a team for conducting impartial, independent, transparent and merit-based investigation. Two investigation officers, financial experts, legal consultants, case officers, additional director, and relevant directors have been included in the team.

The CIT would obtain details about subsidy from the provinces besides getting information from the SECP about the financial and audit reports of relevant companies and from other institutions to probe the issue.

Justice Javed Iqbal has directed the team to ensure an impartial, independent, and transparent investigation by providing ample opportunity to the individuals and departments to clear their position and take action against those who received the subsidy illegally.Â