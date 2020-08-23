Water situation in dams, rivers

LAHORE :Over 12.5 million acre feet (MAF) water stored in both Mangla and Tarbela dams.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela,

Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 222,600 cusecs and Outflows 165,800 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 45,400 cusecs and outflows 45,400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 21,700 cusecs and outflows 10,000 cusecs, Chenab at

Marala: Inflows 99,800 cusecs and outflows 75,700 cusecs.

Barrages Jinnah: Inflows 236,900 cusecs and outflows 229,400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 266,200 cusecs and outflows 220,100 cusecs,

Taunsa: Inflows 227,800 cusecs and outflows 201,400 cusecs,

Panjnad: Inflows 18,900 cusecs and outflows 3,100 cusecs,

Guddu: Inflows 130,500 cusecs and outflows 108,200 cusecs,

Sukkur: Inflows 90,300 cusecs and outflows 50,200 cusecs,

Kotri: Inflows 41,300 cusecs and outflows 26,200 cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1540.93

feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 5.462

million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum

operating level 1050 feet,

present level 1238.05

feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet,

live storage today 7.042 MAF.