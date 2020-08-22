close
AFP
August 22, 2020

Netflix apology

World

AFP
August 22, 2020

Paris: Video streaming giant Netflix has apologised after its promotional material for a French-language film sparked accusations that it was sexualising young girls. The award-winning "Cuties" ("Mignonnes") follows black 11-year-old Amy as she grows up in a working-class area of Paris, defies her family and becomes aware of her burgeoning sexuality.

