Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Abdul Qadir

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has announced Sitara-e-Imtiaz for late leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Qadir, who passed away in September 2019 due to a cardiac arrest, will be given the award posthumously.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz is the third-highest civilian award in Pakistan.

Squash player Farhan Mehboob, kabaddi player Muhammad Irfan and paralympian Haider Ali have been nominated for the illustrious Pride of Performance award.