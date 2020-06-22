close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
June 22, 2020

Allama Talib Jauhari passes away

June 22, 2020

KARACHI: Allama Talib Jauhari, the Islamic scholar, poet, historian, passed away on Sunday at the age of 80. He was unwell and was admitted to a hospital in Karachi. Death is not caused by coronavirus, according to family sources. Source said the elderly scholar was ailing for long. He was previously admitted to hospital several times owing to the deteriorating health conditions. Allama Jauhari was an author of few of the most compact and exceptional Urdu books on Tafseer, Philosophy and History (Maqtal) and Hadith.

His book “Alamaat-e-Zahoor-e-Mehdi” is considered as one of the most comprehensive books compiled and written on the topic of Imam Mehdi.

