Amongst a super charged, positive & pleasant gathering, Muller & Phipps Pakistan was on boarded as a distributor for ITEL Mobile Pakistan

KARACHI: M&P is the paramount distribution house in Pakistan immaculately catering to an assortment of businesses with rapid expansion into regional markets. Incepted in 1912, M&P stands paramount and strong as the most premium distribution network with an exceptional service caliber.

On the occasion, Mr. KaMr.an Nishat, Managing Director & CEO Muller & Phipps said “Excellence is a constant principal at M&P. We consistently strive to drive quality standards in our business and improve the systems to ensure customer satisfaction by not just meeting, but rather exceeding our customers’ expectations. We value the difference we make in the lives of the people, businesses and communities we impact.

Tomorrow will depend on the choices we make today, hence the onus that the consumer makes an informed, responsible and conscious decision. Preserving the essence of delivering excellence, we are pleased to announce the availability of ITEL Mobile Pakistan via our network. The reliability and durability that ITEL mobiles offer, that too at an exceptional price, will be a game changer for Pakistan. Today is a big day for us. We are very happy to join ITEL Pakistan and know the people. I wish and pray that the relationship between M&P and ITEL Pakistan brings a lot of success and happiness for all concerned. Aameen.”

Mr. Zeeshan Yousuf, CEO ITEL Mobile Pakistan expressed a mutually pleased sentiment. “It is rare that two companies ink an MoU with such a pleasurable, merry and positive aura – but today is the day! Our confidence is driven two fold by the integrity, work ethic, and ethos of M&P all implemented by its stellar team and leadership. ITEL mobile Pakistan is the fastest growing mobile brand in the country.***