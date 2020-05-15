FDA proposes project to link Satiana Road to Lahore-Karachi Motorway

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority has proposed the construction of 40km expressway to link Satiana Road to Karachi-Lahore Motorway from Gaitanwala Chowk. Giving details of the project in a meeting of the FDA chaired by MPA Mian Waris Aziz, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that the proposed 40 feet wide expressway would provide quick and speedy travelling facilities to the commuters for travelling from Faisalabad to Karachi and Lahore.

He said that multidimensional development projects were being conceived by the FDA for city development as per international standard and proposal of expressway to link KLM from city was also part of this development programme. He hoped that the distance of Lahore and other cities would be squeezed by virtue of expressway and the project would help in bringing social and economic revolution in the area. The meeting unanimously decided to present the expressway project to the Punjab government for extending request to include it in the Annual Development Programme of next financial year. It was informed to the meeting that the Kashmir Bridge Underpass project would be completed during the month of June subject to provision of remaining funds of Rs150 million from the Punjab government. The parliamentarians assured the meeting for taking up the matter with the chief minister .