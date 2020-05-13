737 die as corona attacks continue

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to infect and kill more people in Pakistan with the number of confirmed cases rising to 34,325 and fatalities to 737 on Tuesday as of 1:30am. As many as 31 people died of the COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the reported 34,325 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 12,610 cases, Punjab 13,259, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5,021, Balochistan 2,158, Islamabad Capital Territory 716, Gilgit-Baltistan 457, and AJK 86. Of 737 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 267, Sindh 218, Balochistan 27, Gilgit-Baltistan 4, Punjab 214, and Islamabad Capital Territory 6.

Meanwhile, the recovery ratio of patients stands at 39 percent in Punjab, as Lahore remains the hotbed of new infections, mortalities, and low percentage of recoveries among the patients. In Punjab, as many as 4,452 patients have recovered so far out of 11,869 cases with a recovery ratio of 39 percent. The death toll has climbed to 211, while the fragile health system is coping with 7,206 active cases of novel coronavirus admitted to public sector hospitals, makeshift field hospitals and quarantine centres in the province. During the last six days, as many as 28,531 tests were performed across Punjab resulting in diagnosis of 3449 patients as Covid-19 positive.

In the same period, the percentage of positive cases hovered around 10.44 percent to 18.39 percent. However, the ratio of positive cases dropped to single digit Tuesday for the first time since last six days as only 301 patients were confirmed positive out of 4,568 suspected patients with a ratio of diagnosis at 6.59 percent.

The death of 14 more Covid-19 patients Tuesday raised death toll to 211 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 11,869 with the addition of 301 new infections in the province.

Out of a total of 211 fatalities in Punjab till date, as many as 78 casualties occurred in Lahore, 37 in Multan, 36 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Gujranwala, 14 in Faisalabad, five in Rahim Yar Khan, four in Sargodha, three in Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Layyah, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

Out of total 11,869 Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 9,089 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission. Out of total confirmed patients, 4,452 have returned home after recovery while 7,206 are still under treatment at different hospitals and quarantine facilities across the province.

Keeping in view the severity of coronavirus spread in various districts of Punjab, the health authorities have divided all 36 districts of Punjab into three zones, which puts, at least, 10 districts with less than 40 percent recovery ratio in red zone, 14 districts with more than 40 percent recoveries in blue zone and 12 districts with more than 70 percent recoveries in green zone.

Punjab’s capital Lahore was among 10 districts in red zone with less than 40 percent recovery ratio of patients.

In red zone, as many as 1,545 patients have recovered out of a total of 5,705 with 28% recovery rate in Lahore, 14 patients recovered out of 37 with 38% recovery rate in Pakpattan, 45 patients recovered out of 124 with 37% recovery rate in Hafizabad, 26 patients recovered out of 77 with 35% recovery rate in Sheikhupura, 11 patients recovered out of 32 with 34% recovery rate in Okara, 125 patients recovered out of 444 with 31% recovery rate in Faisalabad, 118 patients recovered out of 421 with 28% recovery rate in Sialkot, 6 patients recovered out of 30 with 27% recovery rate in TT Singh, 10 patients recovered out of 40 with 25% recovery rate in Chiniot, and 132 patients recovered out of 710 with 22% recovery rate in Gujranwala.

In blue zone, as many as 20 patients have recovered out of a total of 31 with 65% recovery rate in Mianwali, 77 patients recovered out of 125 with 62% recovery rate in Lodhran, 46 patients recovered out of 77 with 61% recovery rate in Narowal, 67 patients recovered out of 120 with 58% recovery rate in Bahawalpur, 167 patients recovered out of 298 with 57% recovery rate in Sargodha, 49 patients recovered out of 91 with 54% recovery rate in Kasur, 12 patients recovered out of 23 with 52% recovery rate in Khanewal, 272 patients recovered out of 657 with 47% recovery rate in Rawalpindi, 28 patients recovered out of 62 with 47% recovery rate in Attock, 7 patients recovered out of 16 with 44% recovery rate in Chakwal, 201 patients recovered out of 482 with 42% recovery rate in Gujrat, 320 patients recovered out of 893 with 40% recovery rate in Multan, and 29 patients recovered out of 73 with 40% recovery rate in Khushab.

In green zone, as many as 41 patients have recovered out of a total of 47 with 87% recovery rate in Bahawalnagar, 48 patients recovered out of 59 with 83% recovery rate in Jhang, 77 patients recovered out of 93 with 83% recovery rate in Bhakkar, 61 patients recovered out of 74 with 82% recovery rate in Mandi Bahauddin, 41 patients recovered out of 51 with 82% recovery rate in Nankana Sahib, 116 patients recovered out of 143 with 81% recovery rate in Jhelum, 117 patients recovered out of 151 with 81% recovery rate in Rahim Yar Khan, 217 patients recovered out of 270 with 80% recovery rate in Dera Ghazi Khan, 25 patients recovered out of 33 with 79% recovery rate in Sahiwal, 36 patients recovered out of 47 with 79% recovery rate in Layyah, 75 patients recovered out of 104 with 72% recovery rate in Vehari, and 23 patients recovered out of 33 with 70% recovery rate in Rajanpur.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus Tuesday claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bringing the death toll to 267 – the highest in any province.

Also, the number of infected people in KP has reached 5,021 as 146 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the province.

Of 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, five fatalities took place in Peshawar, three in Mardan, and one each in Swabi and Malakand districts. Peshawar on Tuesday reported 57 positive cases and Swat 19.

Of 267 fatalities in KP, 160 had taken place in Peshawar alone, the highest number in any city of the country. Peshawar has so far reported 1975 positive cases.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said his COVID-19 test result had come back negative and his children's reports will come back on Wednesday (today).

Qaiser thanked everyone profusely and said it was his "mission" to dedicate his life to serving the people.

Asad said he was making a foundation in his father's name for education, health and agriculture.

"I will work on the development of these areas in our country and will spend my life doing so."

Asad said he had been sent home from the hospital. Thanking everyone for their prayers, he said that he feels a lot better now and hopes he will completely recover soon.

Meanwhile, the government of Balochistan has reported 97 new cases in the province, taking the total number of infections to 2,158. Balochistan government has announced that it will celebrate a simple Eid due to the coronavirus.

Provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani announced that the authorities had banned carnivals, functions and Eid Milan parties in the province.

Meantime, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider reviewed the measures due to coronavirus in Mirpur.

“We will give a relief package to rickshaw and bus drivers, and barbers,” said the PM during the visit. He warned that if the precautionary measures are not followed then the government might go for a complete lockdown.